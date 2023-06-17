CUET UG 2023 Admit Card for June 19, 20 Exam Out at cuet.samarth.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 19 and 20, 2023 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) can download the admit card through the official site of CUET UG. The CUET admit card for about 27,321 candidates is hosted on cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

Aspirants can download their admit card using the application number and date of birth. The candidates scheduled for 19 and 20 June 2023 will appear for the subjects mentioned in their CUET UG 2023 Admit Card.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.