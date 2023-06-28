CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Date to be Announced Soon: UGC Chairman

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key date of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 soon, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced. Once it is declared, candidates can check the same on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates, who are unsatisfied with the answer key may challenge the same by paying a non-refundable fee, he added.

The final phase of the CUET UG 2023 concluded on June 23. Since then, students have been waiting for the answer key and results to find out if they will get admission to their desired institution or meet the cut-off. This year, approximately 15 lakh students are awaiting the CUET UG 2023 result.

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the link provided to check the answer key on the homepage

Step 3 - On the new window, enter the required details and log in

Step 4 - The CUET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen in pdf format

Step 5 - Save and download for future use

