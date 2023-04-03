CUET UG 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today, How to Edit

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CUET UG 2023 application correction window today. Candidates can make corrections in the particulars of their respective application forms till 11:50 PM. Candidates will be able to make the required changes in their application form by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the correction window was opened from April 1, 2023. Earlier the dates for correction window were from March 15 to March 18, 2023, but due to the extension of the registration from March 12 to 30, the dates of application correction changed as well.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 03 April 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI", reads the official notification.

Advertisement

CUET UG 2023: STEPS TO EDIT APPLICATION FORM

Step 1: Go to the official site at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG application edit facility link available on the home page

Step 3: On the new page, make the required changes and check it once.

Step 4: Then submit the updated application form as instructed.

Step 5: Save and download the CUET UG application form.

CUET UG 2023: WHAT CAN YOU EDIT

— Class 10/ equivalent details

— Class 12/ equivalent details

— Examination City Selection (all 02 preferences)

Advertisement

— Candidate Name or Father Name or Mother Name or Photograph - Image Upload or Signature – Image Upload

— Date of Birth

— Gender

— Category

— Sub-category / PwBD

— The option to edit the subject/test along with the university/programme / course will continue to be available till the correction period, the notice added

Advertisement

Candidates must note that correction in these fields will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee, if any.The medium of the entrance test will be English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia, and Punjabi.

Read all the Latest Education News here