CUET UG 2023 Application Process to Re-open Tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in: UGC Chairman

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to re-open the online application process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. The registration process will re-open tomorrow, April 9, and will remain open till April 11, up to 11.59 pm. Candidates who failed to submit their application form earlier can apply for the CUET UG 2023 exam by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023)," University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.

CUET UG 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the application link provided for CUET UG 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the credentials needed such as the application number and password.

Step 4: Then complete the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 5: Save, submit, and pay the required application fee.

Step 6: Download the CUET UG 2023 application form for future reference.

The application process for the Common University Entrance Test closed on March 30. While the correction facility for the CUET UG opened on April 1 and closed on April 3. The hall tickets will be made available on the main site to all appearing candidates in the second week of May. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted from May 21 to May 31.

The CUET UG online application was extended from March 12 to March 30, this year. It is to be noted that information about their allotted city will be informed on April 30. This year, a total of 168 universities are participating in the CUET UG 2023 exam.

