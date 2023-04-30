CUET UG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Expected To Release Today: Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023 exam city intimation slip today, April 30. Candidates, who have registered for the entrance test, can download their slips from the official site of CUET i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2023 exam city slip will be issued to the candidates based on their preference submitted and the available seats.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the CUET UG 2023 between May 21 and May 31 for admissions into various undergraduate programmes in central, state and private universities. The CUET UG 2023 admit cards are expected to be released in the second week of May.

CUET 2023 exam city slip: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the option saying, “CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip download."

Step 3: Now, enter your password, date of birth, and registration ID.

Step 4: Your exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: For future use, write down or download the information.

CUET UG 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam will be divided into three sections: Section 1A will include 13 languages, Section 1B will include 20 more languages, Section 2 will include 27 domain subjects, and Section 3 will include the general examination. Candidates may choose up to ten subjects total from all categories.

This year, students will have to attempt considerably fewer questions. While the exam format for parts 1A and 1B remain unchanged, the number of questions in sections 2 and 3 has been reduced. Section 2 requires that 35–40 out of the 45–50 questions be attempted, and Section 3 requires that 50 out of 60 questions be attempted.

The languages in Section 1A are—English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, will be used to conduct the examinations.

CUET UG was introduced as a common entrance test for admission into various undergraduate courses at central, state and other universities last year. This year, approximately 16.85 lakh students have registered for the CUET UG.

