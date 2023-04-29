CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip To Be Out Tomorrow At cuet.samarth.ac.in, Check Here

The National Testing Agency will release the exam city slip tomorrow, April 30, 2023 for the Common University Cum Entrance Test - UG. Candidates who have registered themselves for the entrance examination can download the city slip from the portal, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The information bulletin of the National Testing Agency mentions that city slip will be released tomorrow for the registered candidates. While the CUET- UG 2023 admit cards are expected to be out in the second week of May 2023.

It’s important for the student to know that city slip is not an admit card. City slip will inform the candidate about their examination centre on the date of the entrance examination. While it is the admit card that will allow students to enter the examination venue. The admit card will include the following details- name, roll number, exam date, exam time, date of birth, instructions etc.

It is advised to the students to take a print out for their admit cards when released. No student will be allowed to take the test without showing the hardcopy of their admit card. The University Grant Commission in collaboration with National Testing Agency will commence CUET- UG 2023 examination from May 21, 2023 to May 31, 2023. The online examination will be held in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The CUET- UG will include objective type with Multiple Choice Questions. The question paper will have three sections - language, domain subject (based on Class 12 syllabus) and general test. The general test includes general knowledge, current affairs, and quantitative reasoning to name a few. The testing agency conducts CUET every year across the country to take admissions for Undergraduate Programmes via CBT mode for all the Central and participating Universities.

As reported by media reports, close to 16 lakh students have registered for the CUET UG Exam. UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted that the commission has observed a 41 percent increase in the total number of candidates who registered for the Common University Cum Entrance Test. It is advised to students to keep checking the official portal of University Grant Commission and National Testing agency for further updates.

