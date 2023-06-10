CUET UG 2023 Exam Date Extended Till June 17, Results Likely to be Out in July

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the examination dates for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) 2023. As per the notification, the CUET UG exam will now be held until June 17. The official notice can be accessed at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to reports, the results of the CUET UG 2023 exams, originally expected to be published around June 20, are now likely to be announced in the first week of July. This information has been shared by a senior official. The majority of the CUET exams for 2023 are expected to take place in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Jharkhand, with the exams likely concluding by June 17. It is anticipated that the CUET results will be declared within 15 days after the conclusion of the exams.

According to officials from the NTA, more than 65,000 candidates are yet to appear in the CUET UG 2023 exam, as reported by the Times of India (ToI). Initially scheduled from May 21 to May 31, the CUET exam was previously extended to June 7. This marks the second extension of the entrance exam for undergraduate admissions.

“There are some cities where the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) 2023 examination will be extended to 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2023," the NTA official notice read. As a result, candidates whose exams haven’t been scheduled yet will receive their city intimation slip as well as admit card at a later date.

NTA recently uploaded the CUET 2023 admit cards for June 9 to June 11 exams. The agency will soon release the official dates for the exam’s further rounds.