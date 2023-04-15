Trends :TANCET 2023 ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023Karnataka Board Result
CUET UG 2023 Exam Slip City on April 30, Know Admit Card Date, Exam Pattern

CUET UG 2023 Exam Slip City on April 30, Know Admit Card Date, Exam Pattern

CUET UG 2023: The city slip will be made available for download by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 30. Candidates can obtain this slip by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 17:55 IST

CUET UG 2023 will take place from May 21 to 31 (Representational image)
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 application process, conducted by the NTA, concluded on April 11. According to the schedule, the examination will take place from May 21 to 31. The city slip will be made available for download by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 30. Candidates can obtain this slip by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The admit card date will be announced in due course of time.

More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the CUET undergraduate exam for the upcoming academic session. According to an official tweet from the UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, there has been a 41 per cent increase in the total number of candidates appearing for the examination in comparison to the previous year.

Also read| CUET 2023: Indian Universities That Are Still Granting Admission Without College Entrance Exam

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. It will be held on multiple days and in three different shifts, depending on the number of candidates and their subject preferences.

CUET 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of three sections, with Section 1A containing 13 languages, Section 1B containing 20 other languages, Section 2 consisting of 27 domain subjects, and Section 3 containing the general test. Candidates can select a maximum of 10 subjects from all sections.

Read| CUET UG 2023: From Exam Pattern to Registration Fees, Know Major Changes Introduced This Year

The number of questions to be attempted by students has been reduced this year. While the exam pattern of sections 1A and 1B remains the same, the number of questions has been reduced in sections 2 and 3. In section 2, 35-40 questions need to be attempted out of 45-50 questions, and in section 3, 50 out of 60 questions must be attempted.

first published: April 15, 2023, 15:56 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 17:55 IST
