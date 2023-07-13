CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key Released At nta.ac.in, How To Download

The CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key has been published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.ac.in, its official website. Candidates can now review and download the final answer key to roughly get an idea of their probable scores.

Since the final answer key has been published on the official website, the agency will no longer accept any more inquiries on it. The NTA is anticipated to make the CUET UG result 2023 announcement shortly after the release of the CUET UG final answer key 2023. According to the recently issued announcement, the CUET UG 2023 results are expected to be issued on July 15.

Between May 21 and June 23, the CUET UG 2023 was administered in stages across 387 Indian cities and 24 locations outside of the country. As per there statistics issued by the NTA, this year, over 15 lakh applicants enrolled and took the entrance test.

CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Navigate to NTA’s main website at nta.ac.in.

Step 2: The link to the final answer key may be found under the “latest updates." tab

Step 3: Select the CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key link.

Step 4: Candidates can review their CUET UG 2023 responses with the answers given in the final answer key PDF document that will open.

Step 5: Take a printout of the CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key after downloading as it may be needed for future reference