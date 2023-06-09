CUET UG 2023 Final Phase Exam Dates Released, to Be Held From June 12

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the examination schedule for the final phase of the Common University Entrance Tests for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. According to the official calendar, the Common University Entrance Tests are scheduled to be conducted from June 12 to 17. Candidates who registered for the CUET UG final phase can check the exam timetable on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The advance city intimation slips and admit card for the final phase of the CUET UG 2023 are not scheduled yet, they will be released on later dates. “All those candidates who have not been issued Admit Card / City Intimation Slip yet or any of the Test paper(s) opted by them in the Application have not been scheduled yet, will be scheduled in Phase 6 i.e., 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2023," reads the official notice. While, June 21, 22, and 23 will serve as the buffer dates. This will be the final phase for the CUET UG 2023.

The exam conducting body successfully administered the CUET UG 2023 in four phases. Phase 1 was held from May 21 to 24, phase 2 took place from May 25 to 28, phase 3 spanned from May 29 to June 2, and Phase 4 was conducted from June 5 to 8. Currently, Phase 5 is underway and will end on June 11.