CUET UG 2023: NTA Reopens Application Form Correction Window At cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be reopening the window for applicants to modify and make corrections to their Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) registration forms today, May 1. Candidates may update their information in the CUET UG 2023 application form online by May 2 at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2023 application correction window was previously opened by NTA from April 1 to 3.

The chance to edit the CUET UG 2023 application form is being offered once again to help candidates whose applications are in draft and those who were unable to confirm modifications to student particulars, such as additions, omissions, and changes to the test paper, including the inclusion of programmes and institutions.

“There are about 14000 candidates whose applications are in draft as they could not confirm their changes through OTP. In order to ensure that these candidates should not be left out, it has been decided to open the window for updating (adding / removing / changing) their Test Papers and adding courses / universities for a period of two days," the NTA stated in an official notification while also announcing the revised CUET city intimation slip date.

The CUET city intimation slip, which was originally due on April 30, will now be released on May 14. The exam for CUET UG 2023 will begin on May 21 and go on till May 31. The NTA will release the CUET UG admission card three days before the exam day.

CUET UG Correction Window 2023- How to make changes

Step 1: Visit CUET’s official website – cuet.samarth.ac in.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Sign In’ section.

Step 3: Log in with your application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: The CUET 2023 application form will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Make the necessary corrections in the particular field and submit the final form.

The statement further explained that applicants who have already chosen 10 subjects or tests may replace or withdraw their previously chosen subjects or tests during the correction window for applicants who were successful in submitting their Application Forms. In order to select extra subjects (tests), the candidate will need to pay an additional fee (if applicable). Candidates should be mindful that the fee is non-refundable once paid.

