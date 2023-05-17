CUET UG 2023: NTA To Release Admit Card Soon At cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET) Admit Card 2023. As per the NTA’s announcement, candidates can access their admit cards three days before the scheduled examination date at cucet.nta.nic.in. Furthermore, the NTA has released the exam city intimation slip that includes crucial information like subject, language, and medium options, as well as the date and city assigned to each candidate.

To be allowed to enter the examination hall for the CUET 2023, candidates must carry their CUET Admit Card along with a valid government ID proof such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Voter’s ID Card. Failure to present these documents may result in denial of entry.

CUET Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Advertisement

To obtain the CUET Admit Card 2023, candidates are advised to follow the subsequent instructions:

Step 1: Head to the official website of CUET, which is cucet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “sign-in" option located at the top right corner of the webpage.

Step 3: A new window will appear where you will be prompted to enter your application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: Once you have entered the requisite details, click on the “login" button.

Step 5: Your dashboard will appear on the next page.

Step 6: From your dashboard, you can access and download both the CUET Exam City Intimation Slip and CUET Admit Card 2023.

The CUET 2023 Admit Card contains essential information that candidates should carefully review to ensure accuracy. If any errors are found, it is important to contact the officials promptly for correction. The details given below are mentioned on the admit card:

Advertisement

1. Exam duration

2. Exam medium

3. Address of the examination centre

4. Name of the examination centre

5. Reporting time

6. Examination time of CUET

7. Centre Code

8. Gender of the candidate

9. Name of the candidate

10. Photograph and signature of the candidate

11. Roll number of the candidate

12. Subjects of the examination

13. List of Do’s & Don’ts

NTA organises the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions in 250 universities nationwide, including 47 central universities such as DU, BHU, JNU, JMI, and others in India. This year, there are over 3 lakh undergraduate seats available, attracting approximately 15 lakh aspirants to appear for the exam. The scheduled dates for CUET 2023 are from May 21 to May 31, with reserve dates set from June 1 to June 7.