CUET UG 2023 Result To Be Released Soon, Check Latest Update

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET UG 2023 final answer key and results soon. While it is anticipated that the final answer key will be declared by the second week of July, an official notification is awaited. The agency has already released the provisional answer key for the undergraduate entrance exams that took place from May 21 to June 23. To download the provisional answer key, candidates can visit the official websites of NTA, cuet.nta.nic.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG results will be announced online, in accordance with the final answer key provided by the National Testing Agency. To access the CUET UG results, candidates must visit the official website and log in with their credentials. It is recommended that candidates download the CUET UG 2023 scorecard to further proceed with the admission process.

Advertisement

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: How To Download

To check the CUET UG 2023 results and obtain the scorecard, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CUET NTA atcuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the option that says, ‘CUET UG results’

Step 3: Using your application number and date of birth/password, log in to the portal.

Step 4: The CUET UG 2023 result will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CUET scorecard for the admission procedure.

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: How To Challenge Provisional Answer Key

Advertisement

Candidates who are unsatisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections by July 1. They will have to pay Rs 200 to challenge one question which is a non-refundable amount.

Here are the steps to challenge the CUET UG answer key:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of NTA atcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Sign in’ tab.

Step 3: Before submitting, enter the necessary details like your application number, password, and security code.

Step 4: Search and choose the link that mentions the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key.’

Advertisement

Step 5: Your CUET undergraduate answer key will be presented on the screen.