CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, How to Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. Candidates can check the same on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. They can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by June 30. The exam was conducted from May 21 to June 23 in nine phases across 387 cities in India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys, and Question Papers with Recorded Responses on the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for all candidates who appeared for CUET (UG) – 2023 to challenge," tweeted the UGC chairman.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly," he added.

CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Go to the NTA CUET website

Step 2: Log in with your application number, password, or date of birth, and enter the security pin

Step 3: Click the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button.

Step 4: The option(s) next to the question ID under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate answer key to be used by NTA. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the options by clicking the check box

Step 5: Upload supporting documents in a single pdf file

Step 6: After clicking on your desired option(s) ID for the challenge scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’

Step 7: Save the form, pay the fees

Step 8: Download and take a printout of the acknowledgment form

CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key: Application fees