CUET UG 2023 Records 73.33% Attendance On Day 4, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently holding the third phase of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 from May 29 to June 2. The entrance exam is being conducted at 433 exam centres across 273 cities in the country. The CUET UG will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on May 29 shared figures from Day 4 of the CUET UG 2023. In a tweet, the UGC Chief mentioned that the total number of candidates registered for the exam was 1,49,900 and the overall attendance recorded was 73.33 per cent.

The CUET UG 2023 that commenced on May 21 will end on June 8. The first two phases (May 21 to May 24 and May 25 to May 28) of the entrance exam are over. The average attendance of the two phases was 69.3 per cent, with 14,88,375 students appearing for it. The common university exam was held in 289 cities across India during the first phase at 291 centres and in 255 cities during the second phase at 350 centres.

According to reports, 20,690 candidates were scheduled to appear in the first phase of the exam. While 45,989 students were supposed to appear for the second phase, 83,221 are anticipated to sit for the CUET UG 2023 third phase.

CUET UG 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

All students must reach the exam centre one or two hours before the test begins. They will not be allowed to enter the exam hall once the exam begins/ question papers are distributed. Make sure to carry all the mandatory documents like admit card and valid ID proof to the exam hall. Read the questions carefully and understand them well. There will be negative markings for wrong answers.

NTA on May 29 released the hall ticket for the CUET UG 2023 that is scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 2. It is conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, and Urdu.

The NTA body administers this entrance test for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes into Central Universities and other participating Institutions/ Organisations/ Universities/ Autonomous Colleges.