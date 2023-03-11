Home » education-career » CUET UG 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, How to Apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, How to Apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2023: Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply, can submit their application forms on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in by 9:50 pm on March 30

Advertisement

Edited By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 09:00 IST

New Delhi, India

CUET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31 (Representational image)
CUET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31 (Representational image)

The Common University Entrance Tests – Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 online application process deadline has been extended till March 30. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply, can submit their application forms on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in by 9:50 pm on March 30.

Once the registration process closes, candidates will be able to make changes or edit their application forms from April 1 to 3. The examination city slip will be issued on April 30. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to May 31 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit card date will be announced in due course of time.

Also read| CUET 2023: Around 200 Universities Likely to Register, Says UGC Chairman | Exclusive

Advertisement

“The online Application Form for the CUET (UG) – 2023 has been extended as per the details given below. For more information, please visit https://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in," tweeted UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

RELATED NEWS

There is no age limit in CUET UG 2023. Those who have passed class 12 or its equivalent exam or are currently appearing in the board exam 2023 irrespective of their age can apply for the college entrance exam.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Log on to cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the register link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the registration is done, proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents, pay the examination fee, and submit the form as instructed.

Step 5: Save, download, and keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Advertisement

The CUET UG 2023 is being held for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in central universities and other participating universities/ institutions/ autonomous colleges. The exam will be held in 13 languages, that is, English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi, and Tamil.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

first published: March 11, 2023, 08:58 IST
last updated: March 11, 2023, 09:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In White Corset And Skirt Set At Pre-Oscars Event, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Nysa Devgn Looks Spellbinding In Red Lehenga With Deep-neck Choli, Check Out The Star Kid's Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures