CUET UG 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, How to Apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The Common University Entrance Tests – Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 online application process deadline has been extended till March 30. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply, can submit their application forms on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in by 9:50 pm on March 30.

Once the registration process closes, candidates will be able to make changes or edit their application forms from April 1 to 3. The examination city slip will be issued on April 30. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to May 31 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit card date will be announced in due course of time.

“The online Application Form for the CUET (UG) – 2023 has been extended as per the details given below. For more information, please visit https://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in," tweeted UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

There is no age limit in CUET UG 2023. Those who have passed class 12 or its equivalent exam or are currently appearing in the board exam 2023 irrespective of their age can apply for the college entrance exam.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Log on to cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the register link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the registration is done, proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents, pay the examination fee, and submit the form as instructed.

Step 5: Save, download, and keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

The CUET UG 2023 is being held for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in central universities and other participating universities/ institutions/ autonomous colleges. The exam will be held in 13 languages, that is, English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi, and Tamil.

