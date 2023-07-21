CUET UG 2023: What is the Required Score in CUET for Admission to Top Universities?

The Central University Entrance Test, or CUET UG 2023 result has been declared and with this, the race for admission to colleges and universities has begun. While Delhi University has started the second phase of registration on the CSAS portal, admissions have started in other universities as well or are about to start in a few days. Every university has its cut-off scores. The question that may arise in the minds of the students is what score is required to get admission to a good university?

The cut-off of different universities will be revealed only after the counseling process. However, as per past trends and media reports, there will be maximum competition for admission to Delhi University. The passing marks for BA in political science, history, and Sanskrit for the general category can remain between 400-500.

Advertisement

Candidates can register themselves on DU’s CSAS portal to take part in the admission process. The first allotment list will be released by the university on August 1. Candidates have been advised to choose as many courses as they want. According to reports, there are a total of 91 affiliated colleges that will be offering admissions to around 70,000 seats this year.

Also read| After Scoring 100 Percentile in CUET, Muskan Nayyar Aims to Continue Her Family Legacy by Joining DU’s SRCC