CUET UG 2023 Result Likely by Next Week on cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently conducted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 exams for the year 2023. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, are now eagerly awaiting the CUET UG 2023 results. As per the media reports, the results are likely to be declared next week. Once announced, the results will be available at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year around 14.9 lakh students registered for the CUET UG 2023 exam. Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results from the official website using their application number and date of birth. A total of 36,242 candidates appeared in the last phase examination, which was conducted from June 21 to 23.

The provisional answer key was released on June 29 and candidates had time to raise challenges till July 1. However, after many students complained of spotting several errors in the provisional answer key, the NTA decided to post corrected provisional answer keys every night. The revised provisional answer key was posted on the official website on July 3 with a total of 156 questions being dropped.

The subject experts will be drafting the final answer key. The CUET UG 2023 results will be based on the final answer key uploaded by the NTA.