CUET UG 2023 Results Declared At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know How To Check

The National Testing Agency has declared the CUET UG 2023 Results on its official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The result comes days after UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar announced that results will be declared by July 17, 2023. This year, 5685 students scored 100 percentile in English with more than 22,000 candidates score 100 percentile maximum in English. This year the Common University Entrance Test was organised in 411 cities including 24 outside India. Below is the list of websites that candidates can use to check the results and avoid traffic as well:

-cuet.smarth.ac.in

Advertisement

-cuet.nta.nic.in

-nta.ac.in

-indiaresult.com

-Umang app and umang.gov.in website

-digilocker.gov.in and Digilocker app

CUET UG 2023: Steps to check results

Step 1: Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2023 final answer key link

Step 3: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for further reference

CUET UG 2023: How to Check on UMANG App

Step 1: You can download UMANG app from Android Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Open the app and search for NTA

Step 3: Select your examination and enter the desired details including application number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will appear on screen

CUET UG 2023 Results via DigiLocker: How to Check

Step 1. Open the DigiLocker App or log on to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2. Create a new registration by submitting the required details or login to your account if you already registered

Advertisement

Step 3. Click on ‘CUET Results 2023’ under the education tab