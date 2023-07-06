CUET UG 2023 Results Expected To Be Declared On This Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently conducted the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate exams for the year 2023. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, are now eagerly awaiting the CUET UG 2023 results. Reports suggest that the official announcement of the result for CUET UG is expected on July 8. To check the results, candidates must visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The cutoff scores for different courses in 2023 may vary based on the respective categories. For instance, the expected cutoff range for MA English and M.Sc for the UR category is projected to be between 2.5 and 4.5, while the expected cutoff range for Chemistry is anticipated to fall between 1.5 and 3.5. Based on these cutoff scores, applicants will be deemed eligible for admission into various programs offered by the participating central universities.