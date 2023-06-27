CUET UG 2023: Results In First Week Of July On cuet.samarth.ac.in ?

The National Testing Agency has concluded all the phases for CUET UG 2023. Students are now awaiting the results. So far, media reports claims that in the first week of July, NTA will release the results. However, there is still no official confirmation from the other side. Students can check their results from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

A senior official from the authority informed PTI that the CUET result 2023 will be declared within 15 days after the conclusion of the entrance exam. The exam was earlier supposed to be concluded on June 17, however, it was extended till June 23. “According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July," a senior official told PTI.

This year, a total of 36,242 candidates appeared in the last phase of examination conducted between June 21 to 23, 2023. Prior to the result, National Testing Agency will be issuing the CUET provisional answer key. Applicants will be allowed to raise objections against the key within a specified time and with a non- refundable fee amount. The subject experts will be reviewing the challenges and drafting the final answer key. The CUET UG 2023 results will be based on the final answer key uploaded by the NTA.