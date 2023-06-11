CUET UG 2023 Results Likely To Be Announced In July, Check Updates

The much anticipated Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programmes (CUET-UG) results are now expected to be published in July. According to multiple media sources, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is in charge of administering the exam, has extended the CUET-UG 2023 exam dates to July 17. Prior to the revision to the exam schedule, the result was scheduled to be released in June, but it was deferred until July instead. The CUET UG test will now be held through June 17, according to the announcement posted at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 results, which were initially anticipated to be released around June 20, are reportedly now more likely to be declared in the first week of July. A senior official shared these details. A significant number of the CUET examinations for 2023 are anticipated to be held in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Jharkhand, with the tests likely wrapping up by June 17. The CUET results are expected to be released within 15 days of the examinations’ completion.

Compared to the exam’s first edition last year, this year’s CUET UG has attracted more than 14 lakh applicants, which is a 41 per cent rise. The CUET UG is the second-largest entrance examination in India based on the number of applications. Approximately 12.5 lakh students registered, and 9.9 lakh applications were submitted during its initial edition of CUET.