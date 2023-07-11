CUET UG 2023 Results To Be Declared On July 15? Know Story So Far

Ever since the CUET UG 2023 examination concluded and answer keys published, students are awaiting their results. Various media reports claim that results will be announced this week or after July 15 but there is no official confirmation on the matter so far. Earlier it was reported that results will be announced On July 8. To access the results, candidates must visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and keep track on the portal as well.

Around 14.9 lakh students signed up to take the CUET UG 2023 exam this year. Using their application number and date of birth, students who took the exam will be able to check their results on the official website. The final phase exam, which was held from June 21 to 23, saw a total of 36,242 participants show up. On June 29, the tentative answer key was made available, and candidates had until July 1 to submit objections.

Advertisement

However, the NTA decided to release updated provisional answer keys late after numerous students protested that they had found numerous mistakes in the provisional answer key. On July 3, the updated preliminary answer key—which had 156 questions removed—was published on the official website. The final answer key will be produced by the subject matter experts recommendation. The final answer key uploaded by the NTA will serve as the basis for the CUET UG 2023 results.