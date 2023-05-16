CUET UG 2023: Understanding the Sections, Tips to Scoring Higher Marks

Candidates from every corner of the country are ready for the second edition of one of the largest college entrance exams in India — Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023. More than 16 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year. The key to standing out and having a better chance at getting the college of one’s choice is to understand the sections in which the students will be tested.

Once the candidates have checked their eligibility for the university and the course they are interested in, the next step is to be thorough with the syllabus of the domain subjects that will be tested for that particular paper. There are 27 domain subjects to choose from along with a plethora of languages of the student’s choice, and a general test. One can increase the chances of selection by applying for multiple universities and courses and one can appear for up to 10 subjects. There is also a choice in the medium in which students wish to appear in the exam which is not limited to just English or Hindi.

Advertisement

Also read| CUET 2023: ‘English Can Make or Break a Section,’ Says DU’s SRCC Economics Student

Understanding Syllabus

Getting to know the syllabus is of paramount importance for success in this paper. The syllabus can be found on the official website of CUET for each subject, and to make things easier, it will be the same as the class 12 syllabus that students have already studied in school. So, the effort that would be required to do well in their board examinations will also help candidates to prepare well for CUET. To make things further simpler, an overall choice of 10 questions is being provided in the tests so that candidates can attempt the questions where they are confident and leave the ones where they are not so sure.

Advertisement

Clearing Basic Concepts

Having a strong command over the basics of domain subjects will be the game changer. More than the intricate details, it is the fundamentals and basic concepts that will give a candidate an edge over the others. Language tests and subject tests are of 45 minutes duration each.

Advertisement

The general test is of a one-hour duration. The language will be tested through Reading Comprehension (based on different types of passages – factual, literary, and narrative. The general test includes general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/statistics taught till class 8), and logical and analytical reasoning.

All of these topics require a mix of knowledge and reasoning ability including common sense and application of mind. A good reading habit of fictional/nonfictional literature and newspapers will certainly enhance your chances to comprehend and attempt the questions in the allotted time.

Advertisement

Time management

Advertisement

Time management will also play a key role in a candidate’s success in completing the exam. It is advisable to practice some questions in a similar interface as that of the actual test before appearing for the main exam so that candidates are comfortable with navigation during the test and get familiar with what lies ahead.

An important point to be kept in mind is that there is nothing to be scared of CUET because the very concept and spirit of this unified exam is to be more inclusive and give equal opportunities to candidates all over the country from every background irrespective of their past academic performance. On the basis of the previous year’s paper, it could be said that the level of difficulty will not be high as is seen in most national-level competitive exams.

All the questions will be multiple choice and there will be negative marking. Hence, one needs to be careful in choosing the correct option and take only calculated risks in case of questions that one is not too sure about. Rest assured that with little faith in yourself and a cool mind, you can easily crack this exam and get into the campus of choice.

— Written by Nitin Srivastava, Assistant Course Director (UG Courses) TIME INSTITUTE