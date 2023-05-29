CUET UG 2023 Witnesses 69.3% Attendance in First Two Phases

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the third phase of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 from today, May 29 to June 2. A day before the third phase exams, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson, M Jagadesh Kumar shared details on the average attendance in previous schedules of the entrance exam. The UGC chief, in a tweet, announced that the two phases of the CUET UG 2023 have recorded an average attendance 69.3 per cent with 14,88,375 students appearing for the exam.

“CUET UG began on 21st May 2023. The first phase was from 21st May to 24th May, and the second was from 25th May to 28th May. In both phases, the total number of students scheduled was 1488375, and the average attendance so far was 69.3%," reads Kumar tweet.

The Agency conducted the CUET UG 2023 exam in 303 cities at 712 centres during the first two phases. According to the official schedule, the third phase of the entrance test will begin today, May 29, and go on till June 2. While the fourth phase will commence on June 5. Furthermore, June 7 and June 8 have been kept as reserve days.

On May 27, NTA released the admit card for the CUET UG 2023 exam that will place from May 29 to June 2. Students can access the entrance test admit card by entering their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the login window.

Meanwhile, applicants of the CUET 2023 have been dealing with a significant challenge — multiple exams scheduled on the same day. The exam is being held in multiple phases, which has presented applicants with a demanding timetable, especially on specific days where up to seven subjects have been scheduled into a single day. Due to this tight timetable and the requirement to take examinations from 7 am to 9 pm, students have been under tremendous stress.