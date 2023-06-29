CUET UG Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Extended To July 1

The National Testing Agency, NTA, announced the extension of the CUET UG Answer Key 2023 objection window shortly after publishing the CUET UG 2023 preliminary answer key. The objection period will begin today, June 29, and will end on July 1, at 11:30 PM. Similarly, the deadline for paying the fees for filing objections has been established for July 1. The formal notification on the extension may be viewed at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The question papers with recorded answers will be made available today on the aforementioned website, the NTA further informed.

The CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key objection window was initially available until June 30. Candidates must enter their application number, password, or date of birth to access the portal and raise objections.

Any objection raised would incur a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The processing fee can be paid online until 11:50 p.m. on July 1 and no objections will be considered until the processing fee has been submitted. The requests for objections will not be accepted through any other channel. Candidates can get additional information on the CUET UG official website.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar also put out a tweet informing about the objection window extension in a tweet.