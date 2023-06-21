The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the answer key for Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate Examination 2023. Although no date is yet official by the agency, media reports claims that anytime soon the answer key can be released. It is advised to the students to keep checking the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in for updates.

A senior official informed PTI that CUET UG results are expected around June 20 which will now prpbably be announced around the first week of July. It is within 15 days of the examination when the agency announces the results.

The NTA will publish the candidates’ recorded responses and the question paper on the NTA website at cuet.samarth.ac.in, prior to the announcement of the results or NTA Score. The testing agency releases the CUET UG Answer Key 2023 in two stages: preliminary and final. The preliminary answer key will be made public anytime soon. Then, with a non-refundable online payment of Rs200 students will have the chance to raise objections. This way, every year NTA provides applicants the chance to contest the provisional answer keys.