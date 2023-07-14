CUET UG Result 2023 Date and Time: When and Where to Check

CUET UG Result 2023: The chairman of UGC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 results will be declared by July 17 or before. Earlier, media reports suggested that the results would be released by July 15. However, PTI has quoted Kumar saying that the result of CUET UG will be declared by July 17.

According to the report, care will be taken that there is no mistake in the declaration of the result. Conducting CUET UG is a difficult task and there were a total of 841 papers under the examination, out of which 214 were foreign languages, while 534 were English and Hindi. Apart from this, 93 papers were in regional languages. A total of 1.48 lakh questions were included in these papers, Kumar added.

