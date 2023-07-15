CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Result Declared At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: The CUET UG results 2023 is declared. The score card link is available on the official website but students cannot download the results now. As tweeted by UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, the agency is working hard to announce CUET UG 2023 results by tonight or tomorrow morning. In 2023, the CUET -UG 2023 examination was organised in 411 cities including 24 foreign countries.

After the results are declared, all the universities affiliated with CUET will prepare merit list. Universities will conduct their individual counseling on the basis of the CUET score.