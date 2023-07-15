Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Result Declared At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Result Declared At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: UGC has declared the results for CUET UG 2023.

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 16:38 IST

New Delhi, India

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: The CUET UG results 2023 is declared. The score card link is available on the official website  but students cannot download the results now. As tweeted by UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, the agency is working hard to announce CUET UG 2023 results by tonight or tomorrow morning.  In 2023, the  CUET -UG 2023 examination was organised in 411 cities including 24 foreign countries.

After the results are declared, all the universities affiliated with CUET will prepare merit list. Universities will conduct their individual counseling on the basis of the CUET score.

Jul 15, 2023 16:38 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: How to Check Scorecard

Following this methods, candidates can check their scorecard once direct link is out!

Step 1: Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate towards the CUET UG 2023 result link. Select the link.

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials like roll number, and date of birth

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further records.

Jul 15, 2023 16:02 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Category wise Number of unique Candidates Registered and Appeared

Jul 15, 2023 16:01 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Medium wise candidates registered & appeared in CUET (UG) – 2023

Jul 15, 2023 16:00 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Observation shared by UGC Chief

Jul 15, 2023 15:59 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: UGC Chairperson shares some tweets over the results

Jul 15, 2023 15:58 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: UGC Chairperson shares some tweets over the results

Jul 15, 2023 15:54 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: 978 candidates scored 100 percentile in Psychology in 2023 CUET UG 2023

Jul 15, 2023 15:54 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: For Political Science, 1796 candidates scored 100 percentile

Jul 15, 2023 15:53 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: In Mathematics 251 candidates scored 100 percentile

Jul 15, 2023 15:53 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: In History 1361 candidates scored 100 percentile!

Jul 15, 2023 15:52 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: 2836 candidates scored 100 percentile in Economics!

Jul 15, 2023 15:51 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: For Business Studies, 2357 candidates scored 100 percentile

Jul 15, 2023 15:50 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Only one candidate scored 100 percentile in Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi and Tamil

Jul 15, 2023 15:49 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: 102 students scored 100 percentile in Hindi!

Jul 15, 2023 15:49 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: UGC Chairperson shared the subject wise percentile of registered candidates

Jul 15, 2023 15:46 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Over 22,000 applicants scored 100 percentile, maximum in English

Jul 15, 2023 15:45 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Number of students

11,16,018 out of the 14,99,796 candidates that registered for the CUET UG exam this year actually showed up. There were 6,02,028 male candidates and 5,13,978 female candidates in attendance.

Jul 15, 2023 15:43 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Participating universities are also updated with results!

The universities to whom the candidates had applied have also been informed of their outcomes. Candidates are recommended to contact the appropriate institutions and universities for details.

Jul 15, 2023 15:41 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: What next after results?

The CUET UG does not have a centralized counseling process, and the NTA will not release subject-specific cut-off marks. The participating universities will choose their own admission cut-off scores based on CUET results.

Jul 15, 2023 15:41 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Where to check results?

NTA has released the CUET UG results. The official website cuet.samarth.ac.in will soon have a link to verify the CUET results.

Jul 15, 2023 15:40 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Students who scored 100 percentile

More than 16000 students in CUET UG 2023 scored 100 percentile in every subject.

Jul 15, 2023 15:39 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Re- evaluation

Jul 15, 2023 15:29 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: In 2023, 14.90 lakh students appeared for CUET UG examination

Jul 15, 2023 15:28 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: This year more than 22,000 applicants scored 100 percentile, maximum in English !

Jul 15, 2023 15:27 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: In 2023, 5685 students scored 100 percentile in English!

Jul 15, 2023 15:22 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: UGC congratulated students

Jul 15, 2023 15:17 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Result declared !

Jul 15, 2023 14:49 IST

Jul 15, 2023 14:37 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: List of concerns of candidates

Applicants of the CUET 2023 have voiced there concerns like dealing with a multiple exams on the same day. The examination is being held in multiple phases presented applicants with a demanding timetable, especially on specific days where up to seven subjects have been scheduled into a single day. Due to this tight timetable and the requirement to take examinations from 7 am to 9 pm, students have been under tremendous stress.
Jul 15, 2023 14:26 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Registration started for Central University of Jammu

The administration of the Central University of Jammu has started the registration for the students who seeks admission in UG, PG courses in the university. Students can register themselves at cujammu.ac.in.

Read more

The record of the score would be preserved for up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.

