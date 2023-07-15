CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Result Declared At cuet.nta.nic.in

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: The CUET UG results 2023 is declared. The score card link is available on the official website but students cannot download the results now. As tweeted by UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, the agency is working hard to announce CUET UG 2023 results by tonight or tomorrow morning. In 2023, the CUET -UG 2023 examination was organised in 411 cities including 24 foreign countries.
After the results are declared, all the universities affiliated with CUET will prepare merit list. Universities will conduct their individual counseling on the basis of the CUET score.
Following this methods, candidates can check their scorecard once direct link is out!
Step 1: Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate towards the CUET UG 2023 result link. Select the link.
Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials like roll number, and date of birth
Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout for further records.
11,16,018 out of the 14,99,796 candidates that registered for the CUET UG exam this year actually showed up. There were 6,02,028 male candidates and 5,13,978 female candidates in attendance.
The universities to whom the candidates had applied have also been informed of their outcomes. Candidates are recommended to contact the appropriate institutions and universities for details.
The CUET UG does not have a centralized counseling process, and the NTA will not release subject-specific cut-off marks. The participating universities will choose their own admission cut-off scores based on CUET results.
NTA has released the CUET UG results. The official website cuet.samarth.ac.in will soon have a link to verify the CUET results.
More than 16000 students in CUET UG 2023 scored 100 percentile in every subject.
The outcome shall not be reevaluated or rechecked. In this regard, no correspondence will be taken into consideration.
