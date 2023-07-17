CUET UG Result 2023: Palak Agarwal Scores 100% In 6 Of The 7 Subjects, Aims For Hindu College

By attaining a 100 percentile in six of the seven subjects of the CUET UG 2023, Palak Agarwal, an 18-year-old student from Shikohabad, Uttar Pradesh, accomplished an exceptional achievement. The CUET UG 2023 results were released on July 15, showcasing the impressive performance of multiple applicants, including Palak Agarwal.

The CUET UG 2023 was administered around the country for admissions to various private and government institutions, as well as central and state universities. The National Testing Agency (NTA) reports that more than 22,000 students scored a perfect score on the test this year. Only four of them, including Palak Agarwal, were able to receive a flawless score in all six of their subjects.

In a media interview, Palak Agarwal stated that she received a score of 99 per cent on her class 12th board exams and immediately afterwards began preparing for the CUET UG 2023. She mostly used the materials provided by NCERT for her studies, however, she additionally engaged with websites and YouTube channels to supplement her learning. Palak’s commitment and diligence paid off, as she was able to secure perfect scores in 6 subjects including English, Economics, Fine Arts/Visual Arts/Commercial Art, Geography/Geology, History, Political Science, and the General Test.

Advertisement

Palak used a number of different tactics, including taking plenty of practice tests. She methodically organised her study schedule, keeping track of the days before the exam and the subjects she needed to concentrate on. Palak completed one mock test for each subject every day, for a total of approximately 100 mock tests in a month. This extensive practice helped her become acquainted with the test framework and gain confidence in her preparation.