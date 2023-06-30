CUET UG Results 2023 Likely by July 15, Says UGC Chairman

The National Testing Agency will release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG results 2023 likely by July 15, the University Grant Commission (UGC) chairperson, M Jagadesh Kumar said. Students can check their results from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, once declared. As per media reports, the results will be released by mid-July.

The exam was conducted from May 21 to June 23 in nine phases across 387 cities in India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates. A total of 36,242 candidates appeared in the last phase of the entrance examination.

The NTA has also released the provisional answer keys and students have a deadline of July 1 up to 11.30 pm to raise objections against them. The CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key objection window was initially available until June 30 which was later extended till July 1. Candidates must enter their application number, password, or date of birth to access the portal and raise objections.

CUET UG 2023 answer key: Steps to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key challenge’ link

Step 3: Enter CUET UG 2023 registration number, date of birth, and mobile number

Step 4: Select the question to raise an objection

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents

Step 6: Pay the required fees and then click on the submit button

Any objection raised would incur a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The fee payment can be done through a debit card, credit card, net banking, or Paytm. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium," NTA said in an official notice.