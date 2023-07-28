CURAJ PhD Scholar from Ladakh Dies by Suicide, Sparks Protest on Campus

A PhD student from Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ) died by suicide on Wednesday night. The 29-year-old research scholar named Phunstog Dolma, who hailed from Ladakh, was found hanging in her hostel room. As per reports, the PhD scholar had joined the university in 2019.

The incident has sparked protests on the campus. Several students are organising a dharna outside the administrative block of the university. Taking to social media, several students demanded a fair probe into the matter. “We demand that the university promptly establish a 24×7 medical assistance facility on campus, ensuring comprehensive healthcare for all students. And a Proper Investigation in this matter," wrote one Twitter users.

Others blamed the university administration for the incident. “A girl committed suicide in Central University of Rajasthan. Administration is dead," wrote one user. While another said, “The blatant medical negligence displayed is truly alarming, reflecting a complete disregard for the well-being of the university community. Today, we mourn the loss of Dolma, and we fear for who may be next. It is our collective responsibility to address this pressing issue."