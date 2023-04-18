CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card Not Today, To Be Released On April 24, Check How To Download

The admit cards for the Cochin University of Science and Technology’s Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT 2023) for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will now be made available on April 24, according to the official notice. Soon after the admit cards are issued, those who submitted applications for the entrance exam can download their hall tickets from admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 can be downloaded by May 6. Multiple-choice style questions with four choices and one right answer will be the format of the three-hour-long computer-based CUSAT 2023 that is to be conducted on May 3, 4, 5, and 6. Applicants should bring their admit card, a valid photo ID, and two passport-sized photos to the exam centre.

For each accurate response marked by a candidate, three points will be awarded, and for each incorrect response, one point will be deducted. There will be no points for unanswered questions. Students taking the exam should review the revised exam pattern as CUSAT has made a few changes to it. The required minimum score has also been updated.

CUSAT CAT 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD

Step 1: Go to admissions.cusat.ac.in –CUSAT’s official website for CAT admissions.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the direct link for “CUSAT CAT hall ticket 2023."

Step 3: Fill out all required information, including your registration number and birthdate.

Step 4: The admit card for the CUSAT CAT 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Verify the information on the admit card.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who are chosen based on the CUSAT CAT results must register online in order to take part in the CUSAT CAT 2023 counselling, which will be conducted online. After registering, candidates must undertake the Choice filling procedure to reserve their preferred course choices. The allocation of seats for CUSAT CAT 2023 will be determined by the candidate’s ranking, the availability of seats, and choice filling.

The CUSAT CAT is a university-level exam that is conducted by Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). It is used as a combined entrance exam for students applying to the university’s UG and PG programmes at CUSAT’s three campuses in Kochi and Alappuzha

