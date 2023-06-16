Cyclone Biparjoy Prompts Rescheduling of GPSC Exam

Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
The GPSC assured the candidates that the new date for the postponed examination will be announced promptly on the commission's website

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

IANS

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 10:40 IST

Gujarat, India

This decision comes as the state takes precautions to mitigate the impact of the cyclone (Image: PTI)
In view of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced a change in the schedule for the Main Examination (Written) for the position of Assistant Conservator of Forests. The GPSC issued the alterations on Thursday.

    • According to the note, the examination initially set to take place on June 19, 2023 (Paper-1 and R) has been postponed. However, the examinations for June 21st and 23rd (Paper-3, 4, and 5) will proceed as originally planned.

    The GPSC assured the candidates that the new date for the postponed examination will be announced promptly on the commission’s website. Candidates affected by the change are encouraged to keep an eye on the website for further updates. This decision comes as the state takes precautions to mitigate the impact of the cyclone.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 16, 2023, 10:35 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 10:40 IST
