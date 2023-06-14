Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Daroga Guru M Rahman Shares Tips To Crack Bihar Teachers' Recruitment Exam

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 14:53 IST

BPCL has invited applications for vacancies for more than 1,70,000 teachers.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPCL) has notified the candidates about the vacancies for more than 1,70,000 teachers. Aspiring candidates can apply for these posts from June 15 until July 12. Teacher M Rahman, also known as Daroga Guru, has shared important tips regarding the preparations for the exams.

He has talked about these tips in a conversation with News18. Rahman said that the aspirants should revise the NCERT books of Classes 9 and 10. According to him, questions can be asked from the NCERT books of Class 11 as well. He has advised the students to go through the books of Classes 9 and 10 to prepare for mathematics. For Hindi, Rahman feels that the students don’t have the time to go through the lengthy Darpan books. He added that the candidates should go for the Upkar books for the preparation of the Hindi grammar portion. Rahman further said that students fail to understand the concepts properly and that’s why they are not able to solve many questions.

Rahman also advised the candidates to not unnecessarily panic about the examinations and focus on their studies. Daroga Guru also cautioned the candidates to not rely on the teachers who have their Youtube channels. Rahman appreciated the BPCL for announcing many vacancies after 24 years.

BPCL Recruitment process

    • Only a written examination is mandatory for clearing the teacher recruitment process of BPCL. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of this examination only. There will be no interview for this exam.

    There will be only one form for the three categories of vacancies- primary teacher (79,943), middle school teacher (39,916) and upper middle school teachers (57,602). However, exams for these categories will be held on different dates. Candidates who consider themselves eligible for all the categories can apply for them as well. August 19, 20, 26 and 27 are the expected dates for the recruitment exam.

    first published: June 14, 2023, 14:53 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 14:53 IST
