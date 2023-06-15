Darul Uloom Deoband Prohibits Students From Learning English While Studying in Islamic Seminary

The education department of Darul Uloom Deoband has issued an order prohibiting students from learning English or any other language while studying in the Islamic seminary.

The new order has been issued by Maulana Hussain Haridwari who is the in-charge of the department. He emphasizes strict adherence and warns of expulsion for non-compliance. Under the directive, students are prohibited from learning English throughout their tenure at the institution.

“Any student found in violation of this restriction, or secretly engaging in language study, will face expulsion from the institution. Also, the students found absent from classrooms or leaving before the completion of their classes will face severe consequences," the order stated.

Read | Deoband Bans Students from Attending Coaching Classes on the Side

Advertisement

A student, requesting anonymity, criticized the management’s decision and stated “While we acknowledge that Darul Uloom is dedicated to Islamic studies, preventing students from learning English or any other language seems unreasonable. Management should reconsider their stance."

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended the summer holidays at council schools till June 26 in an effort to provide some relief to the students from the heat wave in Uttar Pradesh. Previously, June 15 was the date for the schools to reopen again.