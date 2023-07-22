Dates For Social Security Assistant, Stenographer Exams At EPF Announced

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has recently issued an official notification for the recruitment of 2859 posts of Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer. This comes as a great opportunity for job seekers looking to work in a statutory body that plays a crucial role in contributing to the Provident scheme, Pension scheme, and Insurance scheme for the workforce in India. The EPFO aims to fill a total of 2859 vacancies through this examination, and interested candidates can apply through the official website.

Examination dates for EPFO SSA and Stenographer

The EPFO Stenographer exam is scheduled to take place on August 1, while the EPFO SSA exam will be conducted on August 18, 21, 22, and 23. Aspirants who have applied for these positions can now prepare themselves for the upcoming examination.

Age Limit and Salary

To be eligible for these posts, applicants must be between 18 to 27 years of age. However, age relaxation will be applicable as per government policies. Successful candidates will be rewarded with a salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100, making it an attractive opportunity for those seeking a stable and well-paying job.

City Intimation Slip and Admit Card Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will notify candidates about their exam location through the city intimation slip, which will be available from July 22, 2023. For the EPFO SSA candidates, the city intimation slip will be accessible starting from the second week of August. As for the admit cards, candidates can expect to receive them 2-3 days before the exam. The expected dates for the EPFO SSA admit card will be around August 15 or 16, while the EPFO Stenographer admit cards will be available on July 29 or 30.

Exam Pattern

The EPFO Steno Exam Pattern for 2023 will consist of an objective-type multiple-choice question paper. The questions will be available in both English and Hindi languages, except for Part III, which is the English Language and Comprehension section. Candidates should be cautious, as there will be a negative marking of one-fourth marks for every incorrect answer. On the other hand, each correct answer will carry 4 marks, making it crucial for candidates to answer accurately to maximize their scores.

The EPFO SSA exam will be conducted online and will consist of approximately 150 questions carrying a total of 600 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the examination. Aspirants need to be well-prepared for the test to perform effectively and increase their chances of success.

Job Profile