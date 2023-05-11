Days After Intermediate Exam Results, Six Telangana Students Die by Suicide

Six Intermediate students including three girls, allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in the city and in Nizamabad district of Telangana, reportedly upset over their performance in their exams. The results for the Intermediate first-year and second-year examinations were announced on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old girl, a first-year Intermediate student died by suicide in Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday, police said.

At Raidurgam here, a 16-year-old girl, also a first-year Intermediate student, died by suicide on Wednesday. In another incident, a second-year Intermediate student ended her life on Wednesday at Panjagutta.

Two boys, both second-year Intermediate students, allegedly took the extreme step in Neredmet and Saifabad on Tuesday. Another first-year Intermediate student from Nizamabad district took his own life on Tuesday, police said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)