Delhi Board Class 10th, 12th Results Declared At dbse.co.in; How To Download

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has declared the Secondary Certificate Assessment (SCA)/ Class 10 and Senior Secondary Certificate Assessment (SSCA)/ Class 12 Result 2023 today. Students who appeared for the Delhi Board examination year can check their results at the official website at dbse.co.in or delhiboard.org.in.

The students will be able to collect their DBSE Class 10th, and 12th mark sheets from their respective schools within some days. It is advisable for students to carefully review their mark sheets and contact their school authority in case of any discrepancies.

This year, 1,594 students registered for the Class 10 exam, out of which 1,582 appeared for it and 1,574 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 students is 99.5 per cent. The pass percentage of female candidates is 99.6 per cent while the pass percentage for male students is 99.0 per cent.

Coming to Class 12 students, this year 674 students registered for the exam and 667 appeared for it. Out of the total, 662 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 students is 98.2 per cent. Female students’ pass percentage is 98.9 per cent while male candidates’ pass percentage is 98.7 per cent.

Delhi Board Results 2023: Check Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to DBSE or the Department of Education website at dbse.co.in or delhiboard.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the Secondary Certificate Assessment or Senior Secondary Certificate Assessment link.

Step 3: Enter the required details on the portal such as roll number or name.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: The Delhi Board Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the marks secured and pass/fail status.

Step 6: Save and download the DBSE 2023 result.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Education Minister, Atishi Marlena took to Twitter to announce the news. “Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) is a landmark in the country’s education reforms. DBSE has completely transformed exams and assessment of students. Days of rote-based learning are now ending! Excited that first Class 10 and 12 results of DBSE will be declared today!" the education minister tweeted.