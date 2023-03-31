Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 Declared at edudel.nic.in, Check Steps to Download

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has released classes 9 and 11 results today, March 31. Students can now check and download their exam scores (stream-wise) through the official website at edudel.nic.in. To access the results, candidates will have to enter their student ID number, class, section, date of birth (DoB), and captcha code on the portal. This year, the examinations for Delhi classes 9 and 11 students were held in February and March.

The results for the academic year 2022-23 will mention details such as the student’s name, roll number, school, qualifying status, and total marks secured. As per the passing criteria set by the DoE, students need to secure 33 per cent marks and above in each of the five main subjects to qualify for the annual exam. Students can follow the step-by-step instructions given below to download the Delhi class 9th and class 11th annual board results.

Delhi Class 9th and 11th Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the Delhi Directorate of Education website

Step 2: Go to the ‘Results’ section on the homepage and click on Delhi class 9th and 11th Result 2023.

Step 3: On the new page, enter roll number, class, date of birth, and section and click on submit.

Step 4: The Delhi Class 9 and 11 results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check scores secured and other details mentioned on it.

Step 6: Save and download the Delhi Class 9 and 11 results.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the scores for future reference.

It is to be noted that a physical copy of class 9 and 11 results can be obtained from the respective schools. A few days after the online result declaration, schools usually provide the mark sheets and certificates to the students. If in case, there is an error in the Delhi class 9 and 11 results or mark sheet, students are advised to inform their schools or school board officials immediately. Students who are not satisfied with their results can also request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

