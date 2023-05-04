Delhi College Hostel Warden Strips Students Over Theft Suspicion

Two students of a nursing college were allegedly harassed and stripped by the hostel warden over suspicion of theft, according to authorities.

On Tuesday around 1 pm, a PCR call was received regarding an incident of alleged harassment and stripping of nursing students at Ahilyabai College of Nursing of LNJP hospital, a senior police officer said Wednesday.

During the inquiry, it was found that two BSC nursing final-year students, residing in a college hostel, had, along with other students and the warden, gone for a community programme in the Mandi House area.

The warden found that Rs 8,000 was missing from her bag and she suspected these two students of theft, the officer said.

It was alleged that the warden strip-searched them with the help of other students, but no money was found in their possession, he said.

After the incident, the parents of the students arrived at the hostel and filed a complaint with the college administration. They also filed a complaint at the IP Estate police station, alleging that the girls were stripped, police said.

After the initial enquiry, a zero FIR under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at IP Estate police station, they said, adding the case will be transferred to Tilak Marg police station.

It is being learnt that a fact-finding committee, comprising the principal and other senior faculty, has been constituted by the college administration, police said, adding the warden has been shifted from the hostel.

