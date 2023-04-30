Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Home » education-career » Delhi Government Conducts Survey On Social, Emotional Skills Of Students

Delhi Government Conducts Survey On Social, Emotional Skills Of Students

The goal of this survey is to gather empirical evidence and insights on students’ social and emotional skills and their relevance to various life outcomes

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 17:42 IST

New Delhi, India

The survey is conducted on students between the ages of 15 years and 3 months and 16 years and 2 months (as of April 12) from 75 state-run schools in Delhi (Representative Image)
The Delhi government is conducting a survey on social and emotional skills among teenage students in 75 state-run schools in the city, according to an official circular.

The circular, dated Wednesday, said the survey started on Thursday and will be concluded on May 6.

The survey is being conducted among students aged between 15 years-and-three months and 16 years and two months (as of April 12). It is being carried out by NGO Dream a Dream through data collection by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), it said.

The schools concerned have been directed to nominate a teacher to act as coordinator and cooperate with the NGO, the circular stated.

“No foreign funding should be involved in the project without the prior approval of the DoE and following the guidelines issued by the government of India. Privacy of students or parents should not be affected in the process of the project," it stated.

This survey is one of the first international efforts to develop a comprehensive set of metrics around social and emotional skills designed to enhance policies to improve the development and well-being of young people, officials said.

The goal of this assessment is to gather empirical evidence on students’ social and emotional skills and their relevance to various life outcomes along with providing robust and reliable insights, they said.

“The survey would target students (15 years old), teachers, principals, and parents. As per the international timelines of the study, we are to conduct the main study in April-May 2023. The field trial was conducted last year in May 2022," an official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 30, 2023, 17:42 IST
last updated: April 30, 2023, 17:42 IST
