Delhi Govt Issues Advisory to Schools Amid Heatwave Predictions

The Delhi Government on Wednesday issued guidelines to schools in the wake of heatwave predictions in the national capital.

The circular issued by the government stated that all the schools in Delhi recognized under the Directorate of Education (DoE) have to ensure that there is no student assembly in the schools during the afternoon shift.

“As the daytime temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season this is detrimental to the health of the children and adolescents studying in schools. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness," it said.

“All Govt/Govt aided/Pvt unaided schools recognized under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools. Students should be given water breaks during classes," the circular mentioned.

The Directorate of Education also mentioned that the schools have to sensitise students to cover their heads during day time.

“Sensitize students to cover their heads (use an umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears) during direct exposure to sunlight) when coming or leaving the school). Schools will have to report to a nearby hospital or health facility if any student has a case of heat-related illness," it added.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded was at 36.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year. The city recorded a maximum of 36.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest this summer season so far.

Meanwhile, with the continuance of the heat spell across Odisha, morning classes began for Class I to 12 students across the state on Tuesday. The timing of morning classes will now be from 7 am to 11.30 am. The state government has allowed the district collectors to change school timings keeping in view the local heat conditions. The schools have also been asked to ensure the provision of drinking water and other facilities required to beat the heat.

