Delhi Govt Mandates Compliance With Safety Norms For All Private Schools

The government 's notification requested that the certificates for fire NOC, water test, school health, school building and structural safety be updated

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 10:36 IST

New Delhi, India

The directive instructed them to hand over the certificates to the appropriate Education Department's zonal officials (Representative Image)
The directive instructed them to hand over the certificates to the appropriate Education Department's zonal officials (Representative Image)

The Delhi Government’s Education Department issued an order on June 21 requiring all private schools to conform to safety standards and have their certifications renewed.

The government’s official notification requested that the certificates for fire NOC (No Objection Certificate), water test, school health, school building and structural safety be up to date.

The Directorate of Education (Private School Branch), Government of Delhi, issued instructions to all managers/HoS of the private, unaided, recognised schools in Delhi to keep all of their different certificates, such as the Fire NoC, Water Test Report, School Health Certificate, and School Building Safety Certificate/Structural Safety Certificate, valid and up to date and send in the renewed/updated certificates to the DoE’s Zonal Authorities.

Additionally, the directive instructed them to hand over the certificates to the appropriate Education Department’s zonal officials. The government also claimed, using court rulings, that only such educational institutions might be affiliated with the department as long as they follow safety regulations.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out on June 15 in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. Students were seen rappelling down from the third floor of the building using makeshift ropes to escape the building and rescue themselves. Around 200–250 pupils from various coaching institutes were reportedly present in the building which had coating centres at the time of the mishap, as stated by an official statement.

    • Approximately 61 students were taken to various hospitals. The Delhi Police has also opened an investigation into the occurrence of the fire.

    There was a statement made shortly after the fire incident that the building will undergo a fire safety assessment as Delhi has numerous buildings that do not adhere to fire safety guidelines. The prevention of an uncontrolled fire’s occurrence as well as its spread and effects are both addressed by fire safety measures.

    first published: June 22, 2023, 10:36 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 10:36 IST
