Delhi HC Refuses to Entertain Plea for Legal Studies as Subject in Schools

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking introduction of "legal studies" as a subject in all schools.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said taking a decision on teaching "legal studies" to school children fell in the domain of the government authorities as it was a "matter of policy" and the plea was a "sheer misuse" of the forum.

The lawyer appearing for the petitioner contended that legal education was a "basic subject" and the soul of the Constitution, and following CBSE’s announcement that they have added "legal studies" as a subject, serious steps must be taken in this regard.

She said the petitioner during his interaction with students came to know that they wanted to "learn law" but there was no faculty to teach it at present.

The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, however asked the lawyer to state the right which empowered the petitioner to demand teaching of such a subject in school.

"Where is the right to demand that it must be made part of the curriculum? It is in the domain of the government," the court observed.

"Centre is already doing a good job. New education policy is in existence. Dismissed," ordered the court.

Delhi government lawyer Santosh Kumar Tripathi said it was imparting appropriate education to students and the issue of introducing a new subject fell in the domain of the academic experts.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre said, the ’Know your Constitution’ campaign has already been introduced in schools in relation to legal education.

