Delhi Police to Examine Gandhi Nagar Teacher Accused of Making Communal Remarks

Delhi Police on Tuesday said it will examine the teacher who was booked for allegedly making pejorative remarks against a particular community in her class at a school in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar.

“We have received a complaint from some students about some religious comments made by a teacher. We counselled these students in presence of our juvenile welfare officer and also the NGO doing the counselling," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Meena said after the counselling, police booked the teacher under appropriate charges.

“Now we are in the stage of collecting maximum evidence and based on the evidence, we will take suitable action. We will examine her soon," Meena said.

Hasibul Hassan, an ex-councilor, said the incident took place on August 23 and it was he who informed the police after he was approached by the parents’ of the students.

“As soon as the parents told me, I reached the school. I met the principal and informed the local police. A class teacher says which religion is good and which is bad. What can be more shameful than this? Strict action should be taken against such teachers," Hassan said.

A woman, whose son is also a student of the same school, said the teacher’s remarks were absolutely wrong and she should be removed from the school. Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said a teacher’s responsibility is to give good education to kids and not create division among them.

“This is absolutely wrong. The responsibility of a teacher is to give good education to the children. The teacher should not pass derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested," he had earlier said.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, where a teacher was caught on video asking her students to slap a Muslim boy and also passing objectionable remarks against the community.