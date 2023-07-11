Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Delhi Rains: MCD Schools to Remain Closed Today

The order issued by the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, mentioned that these schools shall be closed only for students

July 11, 2023

Department heads and teachers shall come to schools, and all offices will also be functional (Representative image/PTI)
All schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be closed today, July 11 in view of heavy rainfall in the city and adverse weather conditions forecast, according to an official order issued on Monday.

Department heads and teachers shall come to schools, and all offices will also be functional, it said.

    • “In view of the heavy rainfall in Delhi and alert issued by the India Meteorological Department on adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all MCD schools, MCD-aided and recognised schools will be closed on July 11," the order stated.

