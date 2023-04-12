Trends :TANCET 2023 ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023Karnataka Board Result
Home » education-career » Delhi School Evacuated After Bomb Threat Via Email

Delhi School Evacuated After Bomb Threat Via Email

A school in Delhi's Defence Colony was evacuated today morning after an email said there were bombs on the premises, police said

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 14:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances, police said (Representative image/PTI)
The bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances, police said (Representative image/PTI)

A school in Delhi’s Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said.

The bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances, they said.

A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the email.

The email was received at 10:49 am, the officer said.

The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted by the team, he added.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 12, 2023, 14:52 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 14:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures