Delhi School Evacuated After Bomb Threat Via Email

A school in Delhi’s Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said.
The bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances, they said.
A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the email.
The email was received at 10:49 am, the officer said.
The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted by the team, he added.
first published: April 12, 2023, 14:52 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 14:59 IST