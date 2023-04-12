Delhi School Evacuated After Bomb Threat Via Email

A school in Delhi’s Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said.

The bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances, they said.

A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the email.

The email was received at 10:49 am, the officer said.

The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted by the team, he added.

