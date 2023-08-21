Delhi Schools Likely to Remain Close on Sept 8 Due to G-20 Summit

In order to keep the roads less crowded for the visiting G 20 dignitaries, authorities in Delhi, which is hosting the G20 summit, may ask residents to limit their movement around the major event, officials in government agencies said. They also added that a suggestion to declare September 8 a public holiday is also under consideration. The Department of Education of the Delhi government has already urged schools to observe September 8 as a holiday for both students and employees.

G20 summit attendees are anticipated to begin arriving far earlier than the official supper and main summit, which are set for September 9 at Pragati Maidan along with a cultural program. The National Gallery for Modern Art and Pusa Road were the initial destinations for the spouses of the leaders, according to officials, who also said that they might be given guided tours of the rest of the city.

As reported in the Sunday Guardian Live, on September 8, 9, and 10, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sections of central Delhi would see several roads closed and public movement restricted in order to ensure smooth traffic flow during the summit. During the first week of September, offices may continue to be closed, and Jantar Mantar will prohibit protests claims the report.