Delhi Schools To Remain Shut From September 8-10 For G-20 Summit

Delhi is gearing up for the upcoming G-20 Summit. For this, all educational institutions in the capital will remain shut from September 8 to 10. As per the information shared by the Delhi government, all schools and government offices including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) office will remain closed on these given dates. The G-20 summit will be hosted in the new Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre built at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. On this occasion, a three-day holiday has been declared in the state by the State Government. The education department has directed schools to declare September 8 as a holiday for students and staff. Schools of Noida-Ghaziabad will remain open on this day. There have been no official instructions issued in this regard yet. The holiday dates are:

September 8- Friday

Advertisement

September 9- Saturday

September 10- Sunday

A majority of the schools remain closed on the second Saturday of the month, and Sundays are a holiday too. Hence, a one-day holiday is being considered for the educational institutes. But, for other places like private offices in Delhi, the instruction is to keep them shut for all three days of the G-20 Summit.

The purpose of the holiday is to reduce as much traffic congestion on the road as possible and keep certain roads open for the G-20 Summit. Security measures will be increased at many places like Khan Market, Chandni Chowk, Delhi Haat, Connaught Place and Malcha Marg Market. At the same time, the MCD has taken the initiative to clean 26 major routes of the city from August 16.